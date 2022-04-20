KuwaitOther News

Kuwait Crown Prince receives new Kuwait University President

8 hours ago
KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr Ali Al-Mudhaf, and the newly appointed President of Kuwait University Dr Yousef Al-Roumi. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Wednesday the newly appointed President of Kuwait University (KU) Dr Yousef Al-Roumi. His Highness the Crown Prince wished Dr Al-Roumi success in his new post.

Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr Ali Al-Mudhaf was present at the reception. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also received at Bayan Palace Minister Mudahf, accompanied by the newly appointed President of Kuwait University Dr Roumi. – KUNA

