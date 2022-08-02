Kuwait Crown Prince receives PM, cabinet during taking oath ceremony

Kuwait: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and members of his cabinet, which included:

1 – Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah — Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior.

2 – Dr. Mohammad Abdullatif Al-Fares — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

3 – Issa Ahmad Al-Kandari — Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Urban Development and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs.

4 – Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah — Minister of Foreign Affairs.

5 – Dr. Rana Abdullah Al-Fares — Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology.

6 – Abdulrahman Baddah Al-Mutairi — Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

7 – Dr. Ali Fahad Al-Mudhaf — Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

8 – Justice Jamal Hadhel Al-Jalawi — Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Nazaha (Integrity) Enhancement and Minister of Awqaf (Endowment) and Islamic Affairs.

9 – Dr. Khaled Mhawes Al-Saeed — Minister of Health.

10 – Abduwahab Mohammad Al-Rushaid — Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment.

11 – Ali Hussein Al-Mousa — Minister of Public Works and Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy.

12 – Fahad Mutlaq Al-Shurai’an — Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development.

During the oath-taking ceremony for the government, His Highness the Crown Prince delivered a speech conveying greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the government.

His Highness the Amir, said His Highness Sheikh Mishal, would like to congratulate the Prime Minister for choosing his government members.

His Highness the Crown Prince took the chance to thank His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for leading the previous cabinet, affirming that they went above and beyond to serve Kuwait and its people.

Addressing the new government, His Highness the Crown Prince stressed that the Prime Minister and members of his cabinet had a great responsibility in addressing the aspiration and dreams of the people of Kuwait, saying that they should use the powers at their disposal to overcome challenges and seek overall development.

He wished the government the best of luck in attending to its duties under the guidance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On his part, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah thanked His Highness the Amir for approving the cabinet line-up, pledged to work as one team and to achieve progress, advancement and prosperity under His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince’s leadership.

The members of the government have heard and would implements the tents of the leadership’s speech on June 22, 2022, saying that it was a paramount mission for the government of Kuwait, said His Highness the Prime Minister.

Senior state officials attended the oath-taking ceremony.