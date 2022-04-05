Kuwait Crown Prince receives resignation letter from PM

KuwaitPolitics

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives the Cabinet's resignation from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. - KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who tendered a letter of the Cabinet’s resignation.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid and Central Bank of Kuwait Governor Ahmad Al-Haroun.

His Highness the Crown Prince also received earlier on Tuesday His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace. Furthermore, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meets Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid and Central Bank of Kuwait Governor Ahmad Al-Haroun.

During the meeting, Minister Rushaid represented to His Highness the newly appointed Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) Governor Ahmad Al-Haroun. His Highness Sheikh Mishal wished him success in new post. His Highness the Prime Minister also received Minister Rushaid, who introduced the new central bank governor. Advisor at the Prime Minister’s Diwan Sheikh Dr Basel Humoud Al-Sabah was present in the reception. – KUNA

