Kuwait Crown Prince receives Sheikh Nasser, Minister Fares

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday at Bayan Palace His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His highness the Crown Prince also received Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Mohammad Al-Fares.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to the President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdulhameed over the victims of floods in the country’s southeastern areas. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also sent similar cables to President Abdulhameed. – KUNA