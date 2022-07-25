Kuwait Crown Prince receives thank-you letter from new Prime Minister

Kuwait: His Highness the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday received a letter of gratitude from the newly-appointed Prime Minister (Rtd.) General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

As he faces the task of naming new cabinet members, the Prime Minister said he was “honored to fill the job,” underlining his committment to bring national aspirations to fruition.

He thanked His Highness the Crown Prince for his “trust and appreciation,” pledging to do his utmost to serve the nation and “retain national gains.” He went on to wish Kuwait continued prosperity and development, reiterating that he was honored to have been named the country’s new prime minister.