Kuwait Crown Prince to UK for Kuwait Investment Office’s 70th anniv.

Kuwait: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation headed on Monday to the United Kingdom to patronize and attend the 70th anniversary marking the establishment of the Kuwait Investment Office in London.

The visit comes on an invitation by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to His Highness the Crown Prince.

His Highness the Crown Prince was seen off at the airport by Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-SaAdoun, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and senior state officials.

His Highness the Crown Prince’s accompanying delegation comprises Deputy Prime Minister, Oil Minister, Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, and Acting Finance Minister Dr. Saad Al-Barrak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as well as senior state officials.