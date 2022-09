Kuwait: Kuwait crude oil plunged USD 5.92 during Wednesday’s trading sessions to reach USD 104.19 per barrrel (pb) compared with USD 110.11 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.

Benchmark Brent futures also dropped by USD 2.82 to USD 96.49 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTA) lost USD 2.09 to USD 89.55 pb.