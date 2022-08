Kuwait: The Kuwaiti crude oil gained USD 2.82 during Wednesday’s trading sessions to hit USD 106.79 per barrel, compared with USD 103.97 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.

Benchmark Brent crude also rose by a single US dollar to USD 101.22 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTA) increased by USD 1.15 to hit USD 94.89 pb.