Kuwait Cultural Office, Royal Irish College ink MoU

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Higher Education announced that the Kuwait Cultural Office in Bahrain represented the Ministry in signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Royal Irish College of Surgeons in Bahrain on organizing the enrollment of Kuwaiti students in the Bachelor of Medicine Program. The Ministry explained in a press release on Sunday that one of the most important items of the memorandum is the exemption of Kuwaiti students wishing to study at the Royal Irish College of Surgeons in Bahrain from studying the preliminary year.

The statement quoted the head of the Kuwaiti Cultural Office in Bahrain, Dr Mohammed Al-Dughaim, as saying that under this agreement, 40 seats are provided each academic year through scholarship (direct dispatch) to study the Bachelor’s program in medicine at the Royal Irish College of Surgeons in Bahrain, starting from the academic year 2023-2024. Al-Dughaim explained that these seats correspond to the quality of Higher Education outputs and meet a basic need of the labor market needs.

He pointed out that the relationship with the Royal Irish College of Surgeons in Bahrain is old and distinguished, as hundreds of Kuwaiti doctors have graduated from it, who practice their work with remarkable efficiency in the Kuwait health sector. He pointed out that the number of Kuwaiti students studying at the college is about 200 students in the specialty of human medicine under the supervision of the Kuwaiti Cultural Office and direct attention and care from the ambassador of Kuwait in Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In a related context, the head of the Kuwaiti Cultural Office in Dublin Dr Fahima Al-Awadi, said according to the statement, that the agreement is the result of cooperation between the cultural office in Dublin and the cultural office in Bahrain, which comes as a reflection of the cooperation and efforts carried out by the offices directly aligned with the objectives of the Ministry of Higher Education. Al-Awadi explained that these efforts come within the framework of the state’s interest in the human development and the creation of opportunities to enable promising Kuwaiti youths to obtain the scholarships offered by the Ministry of Higher Education.

She added that the conditions of admission to study at the Royal Irish College of Surgeons in Bahrain are fully identical to the conditions of admission to the Royal Irish College of Surgeons in Ireland after the signing of this agreement to ensure equality between Kuwaiti students studying at both colleges in Dublin and Bahrain. The president of the Royal Irish College of Surgeons in Bahrain Dr Samir Al-otoum, welcomed the memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of higher education in Kuwait, explaining that the college is always looking forward to strengthening and continuing the relationship with the ministry. – KUNA