Kuwait Customs seizes 24 bottles of Kratom

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Customs at the airport has seized 24 bottles of Kratom which were within a mail coming from a European country. With the instructions of the customs to pay more attention on shipments arriving at the country, inspectors became suspicious about a consignment and searched it discovering 24 bottles of Kratom in a blue bottle. The bottles contained the chemical Mitragyna speciosa also known as liquid Kratom and were sent for concerned departments for further investigations.