Kuwait, Czech Republic discuss Kuwaitis’ Schengen exemption

PRAGUE: Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Majdi Dhafiri met Tuesday, in the Czech capital Prague, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Non-European Countries, Economic and Development Cooperation of the Czech Republic, Martin Talpa.

During the meeting, both sides examined mutual and bilateral ties between the two counties, besides discussing Schengen visa exemption for Kuwaiti citizens. The Czech side affirmed full support for Kuwait for finalizing all required measures as soon as possible, noting the Czech Republic supportive role in this regard particularly when it takes over the European Union Chairmanship in July.

Dhafiri’s visit to the European country came in line with the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry’s plan for serving the State of Kuwait’s interests, facilitating citizens’ issues, cementing ties with friendly states and opening new horizons for cooperation with the foreign nations at various levels. – KUNA