Kuwait defense minister hails military promotions

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Sabah hailed on Tuesday recent promotions within the ranks of the country’s army, saying the procedure is among the “undeniable rights” of military personnel.

The minister’s remarks came amid a ceremony in which several army officers ascended to the rank of brigadier in what was the biggest such promotion in Kuwait’s history, he underlined. On the promotions, he said it was the start of a plan to overhaul Kuwait’s military in the face of the “biggest challenges” facing the region and the entire world, urging the officers to “have the nation’s best interest at heart.” – KUNA