Kuwait Defense Minister pledges steady efforts for empowering air force

Kuwait: Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Abdullah has pledged steady efforts for upgrading the defense aviation capabilities in equipment and personnel.

The military said in a statement on Thursday that the minister, who made the vow during an inspection of Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base accompanied by top brass, expressed satisfaction with the dedication and sincere efforts, exerted by the air force personnel for serving the homeland, singling out their sacrifices during peak of the coronavirus by backing up state institutions and participating in relief operations.

He conveyed greetings from His Highness the Amir and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to the personnel at the air force base.

The minister urged the air force personnel to double their efforts and maintain constant coordination with the other military divisions.

Officers carried out a presentation about the Caracal helicopters, a number of which have been recently delivered to Kuwait. They also shed light on specifications and advantages of other aircraft, namely the C-130 transport and Sikorsky planes.