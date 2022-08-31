Kuwait delivers aid to flood-hit areas in Sudan

KHARTOUM: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) has started the delivery of humanitarian aid to 1,000 Sudanese families affected by the latest flash floods. “We have already started sending relief, food and sanitary aid in the hard-hit state of Gezira,” said Anwar Al-Hassawi, Vice Chairman of KRCS. He added that the charity initiatives would be extended to other affected provinces as well and aid would be dispatched in the order of those in dire need of supplies.

KRCS’ senior officials voiced gratitude to all individuals and bodies that contributed to dispatching relief aid to the affected people in Sudan. Sudanese authorities have recently declared a state of emergency nationwide due to downpour and flash floods, which have killed at least 99 people and devastated more than 60,000 houses. – KUNA