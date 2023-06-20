Kuwait denies player abused Irish opponent

PARIS: The Kuwait Football Association on Tuesday denied that a match between their Olympic team and Ireland’s under-21s the day before was abandoned because of racist abuse by one of their players. “The Kuwait Football Association condemns the announcement made by the Irish Football Association through its official Twitter account, regarding the alleged racism directed towards one of their players during the friendly match between Kuwait Olympic Team and the Irish team,” said a statement.

The match, which the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said was played in Bad Radkersburg, Austria, and the Kuwaiti statement said was in Slovenia, was abandoned in the second half. “Kuwait Football Association confirms that the circulated news is false, and it categorically rejects such accusations, especially considering the match did not reach completion due to excessive roughness and tension between the players. The match was stopped by the referee in the 70th minute in order to protect the players from potential injuries,” said the statement.

On Monday, the FAI issued a statement on Twitter saying racism was the reason. “The FAI regrets to announce that today’s U21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes,” the FAI posted. “The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to FIFA and UEFA.” Irish media reported that the alleged victim was Queens Park Rangers forward Sinclair Armstrong.

“Kuwait FA emphasizes its full commitment to sportsmanship and encourages the promotion of complete respect. It rejects and confronts all forms of discrimination, inequality and racism,” said the Kuwaiti response. “Kuwait FA also affirms that all players representing the Kuwaiti national teams are characterized by commitment, discipline, good manners, and exemplary behavior. None of them are allowed to act improperly towards any other party.” Another match, in Austria, was abandoned on Monday after New Zealand said one of their players was racially abused by an opponent in an international against Qatar.

New Zealand did not return for the second half of the match after an incident shortly before the break with them leading 1-0. “Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player. No official action was taken so the team have agreed not to come out for the second half of the match,” the New Zealand football federation tweeted.

Qatar coach Carlos Queiroz said New Zealand’s captain came over at half-time to inform him they would not be resuming the game. “The facts are the following. Apparently two players on the pitch exchanged words,” Queiroz told Qatari sports channel Alkass. “The New Zealand players decided to support their teammate. All our team decided to support our player. The referee did not (hear the exchange), the benches, coaches nobody (heard). Just an argument between two players.” – AFP