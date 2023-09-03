Kuwait Deputy Amir receives two new ministers

Kuwait: His Highness Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who presented to His Highness Dr. Adel Al-Manea as the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

His Highness the Prime Minister also presented Fahad Al-Jarallah as the Minister of Finance and both ministers took the oath in front of His Highness the Deputy Amir on the occasion of their appointment to these posts.

His Highness Deputy Amir Sheikh Mishal advised the new ministers to double efforts for service of the homeland, underscoring necessity of cooperation with the legislative authority to face challenges and stimulate development.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the Head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and Director of the Amir Bureau Ambassador Ahmad Al-Fahad, Director of the Crown Prince Bureau (retired Lieutenant General) Jamal Al-Dhiab and Undersecretary of the Foreign Affairs at the Bureau of the Crown Prince, Mazen Al-Issa.