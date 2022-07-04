Kuwait diplomat urges progress on return of looted properties

Kuwait: Kuwait on Monday said it appreciated Iraq’s efforts to ensure that national properties stolen from Kuwait during Iraq’s 1990 invasion are inevitably returned, citing continued progress on the matter.

Chief among these properties are national archives belonging to Kuwait’s Amiri Diwan and foreign ministry, Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs and Minister Plenipotentiary Nasser Al-Qahtani told KUNA, pointing out that his country had reclaimed a number of properties recently.

“I urge concerned bodies in Iraq to resolve pressing issues and to bring closure to the matter of stolen Kuwaiti properties,” he emphasized, saying the issue is of “paramount importance” to the Kuwaiti people.

Underling Baghdad’s commitment to the matter, Iraqi foreign ministry undersecretary for legal affairs Dr. Qahtan Al-Janabi said the issue would ultimately be resolved, looking forward to more progress in bilateral ties.