Kuwait Disabled Fencing team in Poland

KUWAIT: Kuwait Disabled Fencing team left for Poland to participate in the World Fencing Championship to be held from July 6th until July 11th. 50 fencers from several countries including Kuwait, Iraq, Thailand, Hong Kong, France, Italy, Russia, Georgia, USA, and host country Poland will participate in the event.

The team is headed by Ahmad Al-Mutawaa with five players; Abdallah Al-Haddad, Abdallah Al-Khaldi, Sulaiman Al-Tamimi, Fahad Bastaki and Kholood Al-Mutairi. Meanwhile, Al- Irada Disabled Sports Club and the Chairman Duaij Al-Hajiri signed a contract with coach Khalid Abdelnabi to supervise the Fencing teams. Abdelnabi had previously coached Arabi Club and the national Fencing team.