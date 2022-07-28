Kuwait discusses child protection with UNICEF officials

KUWAIT: Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs Khalid bin Shaflout received Deputy Representative UNICEF – Gulf Area Jumana Al-Hajj and office representative in Kuwait Tatiana Collin to discuss children protection and the implementation of the law, as well as child abuse and how to protect children through state institutions and society members.

Bin Shaflout said a committee from all authorities concerned with child protection will be formed soon and will put together a road map for all those related to the implementation of the law. Jumana Al-Hajj said the office is ready to present the necessary support to make it easier to implement the law of child protection through courses and workshops.