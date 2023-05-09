Kuwait dispatches its sixth aid plane to Sudan

Kuwait: The State of Kuwait on Tuesday sent its sixth Air Force aircraft carrying 10 tons of medical supplies to violence-hit Sudan.

The aid plane is part of the recently announced airlift, directed by Kuwait’s political leadership, aiming at helping the Sudanese people amid their country’s tough circumstances due to ongoing fighting there, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Emergency Chief Yusuf Al-Mearaj told KUNA.

He added that 60 tons of food and medical aid have been sent to Sudan since the outbreak of infighting in Sudan.

The KRCS official boasted that Kuwait’s humanitarian and relief aid to different world regions and countries, particularly Sudan, is highly appreciated worldwide.

The Kuwaiti cabinet had decided to dispatch urgent food and medical aid to Sudan under the direction of the country’s political leadership in a bid to ease out the humanitarian reflections of this Arab country’s crisis triggered by ongoing fighting between the army and paramilitary forces.