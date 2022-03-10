Kuwait dispatches planeload of relief supplies for Ukrainians

KUWAIT: A plane loaded with 33.5 tons of medical and food supplies destined for the Ukrainians flew from the Kuwaiti Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base on Thursday. Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced that the plane was flying toward Warsaw Airport in Poland, where some procedures would be taken to secure delivery of the supplies to the Ukrainian refugees.

KRCS Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer said in a statement to the press that in line with instructions by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the aid cargo was sent from the Kuwaiti Government to the Ukrainian people, in coordination with the Kuwaiti ministries of defense and foreign affairs. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled their country during to the ongoing Russian “special operation.” – KUNA