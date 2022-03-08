Kuwait donates $5 million to Afghanistan, $2 million to Ukraine

KUWAIT: In its weekly meeting on Monday, the Cabinet, headed by His Highness the Premier Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, said that upon directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and in light of humanitarian fallout and refugees’ influx; some $5 million will be donated to Afghanistan, and another $2 million to the Ukraine via relevant UN agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

According to Foreign Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet was briefed by the recent visits of Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the country, as both held talks with His Highness the Amir on bilateral relations and current regional and international affairs, in addition to issues of mutual interest. The Cabinet was also briefed with participation of Foreign Minister, State Minister for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah in the 26th EU-GCC council ministerial meeting, held recently in Brussels.

Means to enhance cooperation on regional and global challenges, and issues of common interest that require discussion and exchange of views, including on partnership, trade, education, health, climate change, environment protection, renewable energy resources and cyber security, were discussed among other issues throughout the meeting. The Cabinet was also briefed by Kuwait Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah’s meeting with Belgium Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sophie Willems on the sidelines of the 26th EU-GCC council ministerial meeting. The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in various fields to achieve common interests of the two countries, in addition to discussing latest regional and international developments.

Then the Cabinet followed up on latest developments related to the coronavirus pandemic, listening in this regard to a briefing by Minister of Commerce and Industry and Acting Minister of Health Fahad Al-Shuraiaan. It voiced relief over overall declining numbers. It then reviewed items on the National Assembly agenda, while extending sincere condolences over the passing away of Dr Ahmad Al-Khatib, whose contributions best served the country throughout his career, especially in the parliamentary work, through his membership in the Constituent Assembly and beyond. Other issues discussed during the meeting included follow up on the State’s annual plan (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021). It also reviewed latest Arab, regional and international developments, as well as condemning the terrorist bombing attack at a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, which left scores of worshipers either dead or injured. The Cabinet voiced solidarity with the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan and backing to all measures it takes to maintain security and stability, wishing mercy upon the dead and speedy recovery for the injured. – KUNA