Kuwait Embassy in Morocco organizes blood donation for people injured in quake

Rabat: The State of Kuwait Embassy in Morocco has organized a blood donation campaign as part of the aid for victims of the recent devastating quake.

The embassy said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by KUNA on Friday, that the campaign was in response to appeals by the local authorities to donate blood and save lives of many people injured in the fiery tremors.

Abdulatif Al-Yahya, the State of Kuwait Ambassador to the kingdom and staff of the diplomatic mission took part in the campaign and were given a hand by ordinary Kuwaiti citizens currently present in the country.

More than 2,900 people have perished in the earthquake, power of which rarely witnessed in the kingdom.