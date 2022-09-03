Kuwait Embassy in US warns against fake bodies

WASHINGTON: Kuwait’s Embassy in the US cautioned Saturday against some parties asking citizens for money under the claim they represent the Embassy’s consular section in Washington. In a press statement, the embassy added that those bodies demand some money from citizens in exchange for consular and/or academic services. The embassy affirmed that it does not contact citizens via either telephone or email for money. The embassy appealed to citizens not to respond to such messages and calls, as well as not to pay any money or send their personal data to such bodies. It also urged them to call: +12022620758 in case of any emergency, stressing that it reserves the right to take legal actions against bodies or individuals claiming to represent the embassy.

Source AFP