Kuwait embassy issues drone warning for citizens in UAE

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Thursday warned Kuwaiti citizens traveling to the UAE against bringing in, having or using drones in this Gulf country so as to avert legal and judicial accountability.

In a press statement to KUNA, the embassy cautioned that rules and regulations put in place by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority in this regard must be observed.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior had definitely imposed a ban on flying or using drones and light sports aircraft nationwide in a bid to protect lives and properties.