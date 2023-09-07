Kuwait emerges as ‘prominent aid provider’ over past decade

KUWAIT: Kuwait has established itself as one of the world’s most perennial aid providers over the course of the last 10 years, the chief of a local-based charity said on Thursday, citing the slew of beneficiaries of such humanitarian assistance. The principles of altruism, coupled with a penchant for giving, are an “integral part of the Kuwaiti identity,” the chairman of the Kuwait-based International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO), Abdullah Al-Matouq, told a local gathering devoted to the country’s contributions towards humanitarian endeavors over the years.

The gathering comes at a time when the world is rife with “worsening humanitarian conditions,” Al-Matouq, who also serves as Kuwait’s special humanitarian envoy to the United Nations, underlined, saying such trying circumstances require a further push in humanitarian aid giving. As part of IICO’s “future strategies” aiming to ratchet up its humanitarian initiatives, he said the charity plans on partnering with a number of renowned global bodies in a bid to ensure that these projects ultimately come to fruition, subsequently leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those living in misery.

He went on to thank Kuwait’s political leaders for the backing they have given to the charity’s endeavors, saying such support has been instrumental in allowing the Kuwaiti charity to rise to prominence in the humanitarian arena. Echoing his sentiments, the chief of Kuwait’s “Al-Salam Humanitarian and Charity Society,” another local-based body, Dr Nabil Al-Oun, along with the forum’s chief organizer, Yousef Al-Ghaffar, highlighted the main objective for the talks, saying the gathering aims to “shine the light” on some of Kuwait’s most notable humanitarian contributions.

Kuwait’s Red Crescent Society is taking part in the gathering as well, with its deputy chief, Anwar Al-Hasawi, saying the venerable charity will be chronicling some of its most illustrious projects since its inception in 1966. Meanwhile, a delegation from Kuwait’s Namaa Charity distributed backpacks and school supplies to over 300 students in the Yemeni governorate of Marib as part of the ongoing “Kuwait by your side” campaign for the eighth year in a row.

In a statement to KUNA, the Director of the Relief Department at Namaa Charity, Khaled Al-Shamri, said that this coincides with the return to schools of Yemeni students in Marib, which is one of the governorates that most hosts displaced people affected by the conditions. This project represents an opportunity to bring joy to orphaned children and embodies the great values of supporters in Kuwait in helping and caring for orphans, he added.

The bags included complete books and notebooks to help families in need, with the aim of alleviating the financial burdens on parents and working to provide all means that encourage these children to continue their studies normally, he explained. The students expressed their happiness with this support from the people of Kuwait, thanking the honorable donors for supporting this project.- KUNA