Kuwait emphasizes its ‘Vision 2035’ for a sustainable future

DUBAI: Kuwait celebrated its 61st National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday with a flag-raising ceremony, speeches and cultural performances at the Al-Wasl Stage of Nations, emphasizing its Vision 2035 for a sustainable future. Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, UAE Minister of State welcomed Dr Hamad Ahmad Rouh El-Din, Kuwait’s Minister of Information and Culture. Al-Marar said: “We congratulate the government and people of Kuwait on their 61st National Day and laud their distinguished participation in Expo 2020 Dubai – one that showcases the capabilities of a country which combines the past and present to form a long-term vision for its future. The pavilion introduces visitors to the nature and spirit of Kuwait, highlighting its government’s commitment to sustainability in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.

“The relations between our two countries have witnessed significant developments in various fields through diverse partnerships in areas of common interest, and we are keen to continue working with Kuwait towards a more prosperous future.”

Rouh El-Din said: “Selecting Dubai to host Expo 2020 – the first time the event is held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia – simply signals how the world trusts the UAE to manage international events, despite the economic, social and health challenges caused by the global pandemic.

“The Kuwait pavilion reflects the civilization of the country under the theme ‘New Opportunities for Sustainability’. With over two million visits to the pavilion so far, people have had the opportunity to learn about the history of Kuwait, and its present, which is full of urban development, as well as its Vision 2035for the future, especially in the fields of sustainable ideas and alternative energy sources.”

Kuwait’s National TV band joined Amani, the first female opera singer from the Arabian Gulf, in an upbeat performance at Al-Wasl dome. Amani sings in Italian, Russian, German, French and English effortlessly, and has sung at prestigious international venues, such as Cairo Opera House.

Located in the Sustainability District, the Kuwait pavilion shares the ethos that as a population that has thrived for centuries amid the desert’s unforgiving sands, Kuwaitis are profoundly in tune with the need to preserve scarce natural resources. The pavilion focuses on all aspects of sustainability – from efficient new transport networks to futuristic smart homes.

Visitors can also explore the ‘Spring of Life’, an architectural feature inspired by the country’s vision for sustainability, or marvel at The Envelope, a facade that shimmers and reflects sunlight, embodying Kuwait’s nature and energy. There are also authentic Kuwaiti dishes rich with flavor, aromas and spices to enjoy.

National and Honor Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of our200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements, and showcasing their pavilions and programming. Running until 31 March, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.