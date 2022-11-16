Kuwait Environmental Lens team: Kuwait is full of diverse migratory birds

KUWAIT: Head of the Kuwait Environmental Lens team Rashed Al-Hajji said Wednesday that Kuwait is considered one of the most diverse countries with birds, as the list of birds reached 415 species, with their numbers reaching thousands. Speaking to KUNA, Al-Hajji added that the season of bird migration begins at the start of autumn and the end of summer in September, when most birds return to Africa coming from the north of the globe after the day becomes shorter in the north and longer in the south, therefore the birds migrate to spend a longer day and a better climate from the north. Thus, in spring migration, birds return to the north in search of a longer day and a better climate than the south.

These are various species of birds as large birds migrate in the morning, such as eagles, storks, pelicans and raptors, he mentioned. After the end of migration, several types of birds come to Kuwait to spend winter and spring in there, such as flamingos, seabirds, gulls, and some small birds for example robin, owl, ducks of all kinds, and egrets, he noted.

At the beginning of January, the owl begins to lay eggs to hatch chicks in February and March, as some birds start hatching in the desert of Kuwait, until reaching the date of the second migration in March, when migratory birds return to the north again, he pointed out. Birds continue to exist throughout the year in Kuwait, with many different types, making the country one of the most well-known countries worldwide with the diversity of birds compared to its area, he explained. – KUNA