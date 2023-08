DOHA: Kuwaiti ambassador to Qatar Khalid Al-Mutairi and Qatari Minister of State for Interior Affairs Abdulaziz Bin Faisal Al-Thani discussed several mutual issues, mainly security.

The meeting tackled ways of promoting bilateral cooperation, especially in the fight against illegal drugs, the Kuwaiti ambassador told KUNA.

The Qatari minister hailed Kuwait’s participation in security measures during the World Cup held in Qatar (FIFA Qatar 2022) last year, Al-Mutairi added. – KUNA