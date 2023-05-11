Kuwait envoy to UN vehemently condemns Zionist atrocities against Palestinians

New York: Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN headquarters in New York Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai, late Wednesday, vehemently condemned the recent Zionist acts of aggression against the hapless Palestinian people, saying that the UNSC must take responsibility in this regard to ensure peace and security in the region and the world.

Al-Banai, who heads the Arab group in the month of May, told the press outside the UNSC hall that resolutions concerning providing protecting to the people of Palestine as well as the UN charter, human rights, and international laws must be upheld in connection with this alarming situation.

All members of the UN should hold the Zionist occupation authorities responsible and the protection of the Palestinian must be the goal that should be attained by the UNSC.

The Zionist occupiers’ assault and air raids on the Gaza Strip had resulted so far in the deaths of no less than 22 Palestinians.