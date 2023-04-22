Kuwait evacuates citizens from Sudan: Foreign Minister

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said Saturday the Foreign Ministry has carried out an emergency evacuation of Kuwaiti citizens from violence-hit Sudan at the behest of the political leadership.All Kuwaiti citizens wishing to return to their homeland have already arrived in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia ahead of their safe home-return, the minister said in a press statement. He commended the efforts of Kuwaiti Ambassador in Sudan Dr. Fahad Al-Dhafiri and all embassy staff in this regard. The Kuwaiti foreign minister also voiced much thanks and gratitude to Saudi and Sudanese authorities for facilitating the evacuation of Kuwaitis. Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah called his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, voicing sincere congratulations on successful evacuations by Saudi ships of citizens from 11 countries from Sudan to Jeddah. Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah expressed Kuwait’s appreciation and gratitude to the Saudi foreign minister for the kingdom’s efforts to ensure the evacuation of Kuwaiti citizens from Sudan.

Source KUNA