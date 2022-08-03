Kuwait exports first low-sulfur, low-aromatic gasoline shipment

KUWAIT: Kuwait exported the first shipment of low-sulfur, low-aromatic gasoline (car fuel) which meets international environment standards, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced Wednesday. The 35,000-ton shipment, produced at Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, was exported in cooperation and coordination with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s (KPC) International Marketing sector, KNPC’s Deputy CEO for Administrative and Commercial Affairs and Official Spokesman Ahed Al-Khurayif said. KNPC’s Clean Fuel Project helps produce environmental-friendly fuel, he added, and the company succeeded in meeting local market’s demands and exported excess production. There is a growing international demand for car fuel due to recent global crises, said Khurayif, prompting KPC’s International Marketing to seek new markets in Southeast Asia and Europe, generating other sources of income that contributed to national economy. KNPC, noted Khurayif, succeeded in overcoming many obstacles and challenges related to safe operation of Clean Fuel Project, which would boost Kuwait’s regional and international position in clean energy.

Source KUNA