Kuwait eyes closer ties with ICRC – diplomat

Geneva: Kuwait is keen on promoting its relations with international humanitarian organizations in general and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in particular, said its permanent Representative at the UN and Other International Organizations in Geneva on Friday.

Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen made the remark to KUNA following a meeting with ICRC’s President Peter Maurer at the ICRC’s headquarters in Geneva.

The meeting aimed at strengthening humanitarian action and manifesting Kuwait’s vital role in easing out the sufferings and woes of people due to international crises, Al-Hyayen elaborated.

He added that he had discussed with the ICRC’s president deep relations between the State of Kuwait and the ICRC, along with ways and means of promoting bilateral strategic dialogue.

Kuwait’s continued aid to Yemen, Syria and other needy African countries, which have been hit hard by global crises, was also considered during the meeting, added the Kuwaiti diplomat.