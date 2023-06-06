Kuwait eyes deeper cooperation with Italy

KUWAIT: Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Ambassador Sadeq Marafi Tuesday commended deep relations between Kuwait and Italy, stressing both sides’ willingness to promote them. The Kuwaiti official made the remark while attending a ceremony organized by the Italian Embassy in Kuwait to mark its national day.

He added that both sides have various cooperative relations, pointing out opportunities for furthering them to new horizons. He also lauded bilateral economic cooperation, particularly oil and small and medium-sized industries, along with traditional trade exchange fields, speaking highly of Italy’s high quality exports. – KUNA