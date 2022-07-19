Kuwait Fire Force controls blaze at tent market in Al-Rai

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said on Tuesday that it controlled a # blaze erupted in the tent market located in Al-Rai area.

In a statement, the Department of Public Relations and Media at KFF revealed that the force notified fire companies in Industrial Shuwaikh, Al-Ardiya, Al-Shuhada and Salmiya of the fire with units rushing to the scene to contain the blaze.

The area of the blaze was at approximately 3,000 square meters with damage mostly affecting tents’ materials.–KUNA