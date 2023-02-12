Kuwait Fire Force team continues search, rescue operations in Turkiye

Istanbul: Kuwait’s Fire Force Colonel Ayman Al-Mufareh, said Sunday that his team continues the search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected sites and areas in Turkiye.

Al-Mufareh said in a statement to KUNA that the rescue team searched a building for three hours with the latest search devices and equipment but did not find any survivors.

Al-Mufareh also stated that the Kuwaiti rescue team works 24 hours a day, dividing the team into three groups, with each group working eight continuous hours. He stressed that due to the latest devices and technology the team uses, they were able to discover many bodies in multiple buildings.

On Monday, an earthquake struck southern Turkiye and northern Syria, measuring 7.7 degrees on the Richter scale, followed by other hours later with a magnitude of 6.7 degrees.