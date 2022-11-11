Kuwait Fire, Maritime force heads to Qatar

Kuwait: A force from Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) and the Maritime Rescue Division headed on Friday to the State of Qatar to participate in the security efforts and ensuring safety for all during the FIFA 2022 World Cup Finals, which will start on November 20th.

A statement by KFF said that the Chief of the General Fire Brigade, Lieutenant-General Khaled Al-Mekrad, bid farewell to the force and conveyed greetings and directions on behalf of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The statement noted Sheikh Talal urged them to have good faith and confidence in the task entrusted to them and to represent the State of Kuwait as well through cooperation with the Qatari Civil Defense, and implement plans to secure the World Cup from any dangers, wish them success and return to the homeland safely.