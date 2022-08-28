Kuwait firefighters extinguish blaze at Mina Abdullah warehouse

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said on Sunday that its teams put out a fire that erupted in a warehouse in Mina Abdullah late Saturday. In a press release, the KFF media department indicated the fire, which occurred at 8:46 pm local-time in a 5,000 square meters warehouse, saw fire teams from the force and the Kuwait National Guards (KNG) partaking in the firefighting duties. The fire did not cause any casualties, added the media department. Senior officials from the Interior Ministry — including Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled A-Sabah — and the KFF had visited the site of the incident. — KUNA