Kuwait flag sets new Guinness record

Kuwait has set a new Guinness World Record by unfolding the biggest flag at the Seventh Hole Cave, Salmah Plateau, Oman, on Saturday. The KFlag, a voluntary work, coincided with the celebrations marking Kuwait’s national days; it won a certificate from Guinness World Record arbiter Al-Waleed Osman.

Head of KFlag team Fu’ad Qabazard said the new world record signals the team’s resolve to “immortalize the name of our dear homeland and our national days.””The flag, with an area of 2,773 sq. m., was unfolded inside the cave as a show of solidarity and brotherly relationship between the peoples of the State of Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman,” Qabazard told KUNA.”This voluntary initiative by the 16-member team took six months to complete,” he added. – KUNA