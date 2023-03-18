Kuwait flourishing with festivals and cultural activities

KUWAIT: Carrying itself as a cultural cradle catering for creativity, Kuwait has hosted a number of media venues and avenues within the first two weeks of this month. This would only cement; even further, the country’s status as Capital for Arab Culture in 2001 and 2022, as well as Capital of Islamic Culture for 2016. It mainly hosted the 16th regular session of the Executive Office of Arab Information Ministers’ Council on March 12-16.

This coincided with the 28th edition of Kuwait’s Al-Qurain Cultural Festival, inaugurated by Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi. “The festival has enriched the artistic and cultural movement in Kuwait and contributed to the enlightenment in the Arab world,” Al-Mutairi, also President of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, pointed out in an earlier statement.

The festival honored Ahmad Al-Sharqawi – a Kuwaiti poet, Dr Saleh Al-Ojairi – late Kuwaiti astronomer and meteorologist, and Prince Badr Bin Abdulmuhsin – a Saudi poet. Its agenda also included symposia, theatrical performances, literary events, and displays of audio-visual arts, which would certainly contribute to the country’s cultural and socio-economic development. – KUNA