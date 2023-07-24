Kuwait FM and EC chief discuss Schengen visas

ROME: Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Jaber Al-Sabah, discussed with the President of the European Council (EC), Charles Michel, the facilities that would be provided to Kuwaiti citizens who are applying for Schengen visas. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the International Conference on Development and Migration, which kicked off earlier in Rome. They also touched on the solid historical friendship and close strategic partnership linking Kuwait with the European Union Member States and the steps taken to achieve the desired progress in cooperation in various vital and important domains.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs led a delegation to the International Conference on Development and Migration, which was called for by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The conference, which kicked off earlier in the Italian capital, Rome, was also attended by Tunisian President Qais Saeed. Participants in the conference highlighted joint international efforts to confront the illegal immigration crisis and scrutinized various views and solutions in cooperation with the countries of the region, including addressing the root cause of this crisis and limiting its effects on all political, economic, and security aspects.

They also discussed the most effective ways to reduce the flow of migrants, including supporting legal paths in this context and enhancing cooperation to confront human trafficking and the smuggling of migrants. In addition to creating a sustainable social and economic development environment in the countries of origin and preventing more waves of irregular migration across the Mediterranean, participants expressed solidarity, partnership, respect for the national sovereignty of states, shared responsibility towards full compliance with international law, including international human rights law, and worked towards finding a long-term structural solution for the sustainable management of migration flows.

Sheikh Salem delivered a speech during the conference, expressing thanks to the Italian government for the invitation and praising its efforts in tackling the issue of migrants at this international conference. The minister also hailed efforts exerted by the Tunisian leadership in this conference and its cooperation with Italy, stressing the importance of deliberating the issue of migration, including all of its aspects and consequences, since the issue has multiple humanitarian parts to it.

He noted that this gathering comes in line with Kuwait’s wish to work on a global scale for a more secured and stable world, pointing out to international cooperation and direct collaborators’ countries who are affected by unorganized migration, whether from their country of origin or crossing over countries, which represent a critical step that needs to be addressed politically, economically, and in terms of security as well. – KUNA