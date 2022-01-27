Kuwait FM appreciates US commitment to security

WASHINGTON: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said on Wednesday partnership with the United States has strengthened since the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. “My visit (to the US) comes after your visit to Kuwait at the end of last June and only a few days prior to the anniversary of Kuwait’s liberation from the Iraqi invasion,” Sheikh Ahmad told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“It showcases the strength of our relationship and the commitment that the United States has shown again and again to the security and stability of Kuwait and the region,” he said. Sheikh Ahmad made the comments in a joint statement with Blinken at the end of the Fifth Kuwait-US Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by both men. On the Kuwaiti-US partnership, he said: “We are solid partners, great friends, and we are very appreciative of this historically strong partnership and we are greatly appreciative of your effort in maintaining peace and security in the region.”

“We have been partners throughout the three decades since the liberation of Kuwait and lots of hardships. We are partners in combating terrorism after 9/11. We were partners as well with the liberation of Kuwait. And lastly, last year, with the safe transitory corridors for all Afghans in need, US citizens and residents to have a safe passage through Kuwait, along with the biggest operation of its kind, we are proud to be part of that,” Sheikh Ahmad pointed out.

Regarding security cooperation, he said: “We value the US continuous commitment to the security of Kuwait and the stability of the region. It really exhibits true friendship. This is an ironclad alliance, which was forged first by blood and treasured at a very critical point in history.”

“This year, we commemorate the 31st anniversary of the liberation of Kuwait that was led by United States and also celebrate the 65th anniversary of our diplomatic relationship. This meeting is the conclusion of our fifth strategic dialogue. Since the creation of the dialogue, it has moved at a very great pace that reflects the strong aspirations of our leadership and our people. We are looking forward for the next meeting for the sixth round to host you in Kuwait,” Sheikh Ahmad said.

“Let me just say thank you for your friendship again and for this partnership. And we will continue to exchange views to cement the partnership through government institutions, private sector and people to people. I welcome you for the sixth round of dialogue in Kuwait,” he added. Meanwhile, Blinken said the United States and Kuwait signed a memorandum of understanding to prevent, detect and prepare for outbreaks caused by dangerous pathogens. “Under this partnership, Kuwait’s ministry of health and the United States will share technical information and best practices on disease surveillance,” he revealed.

“We’ll meet regularly along with other participating GCC countries to share this knowledge more widely in the region. So that collectively, we’re better prepared to respond to future pandemics. These efforts build on the work our countries are already doing to stop this pandemic. And I want to thank Kuwait again for the vital role that it’s been playing in the COVID-19 response,” Blinken pointed out.

On defense cooperation, he said: “This level of collaboration between our countries is possible only because of the strong bonds that have been built together over the decades, forged in war and strengthened in peace. We have strong defense ties, and Kuwait has long hosted US forces. Our militaries work together in many ways, including by conducting exercises and training together.”

On economic relations, Blinken said: “We have strong economic ties. Our bilateral trade relationship now amounts to more than $4.5 billion a year. And we hope this figure will grow even more in the years ahead, as we find new opportunities to work together in areas like sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.”

“And finally, the beating heart of the relationship is our people-to-people ties – nearly 10,000 Kuwaitis choose to study in the US at universities and English language institutes every single year. Thousands of other Kuwaitis live in the United States, and tens of thousands of Americans live in Kuwait,” Blinken said, noting, “Cultural educational ties are invaluable to us. And I know to the people of Kuwait as well. Since the liberation of Kuwait, the friendship between the United States has only grown stronger,” he added. – KUNA