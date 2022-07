Kuwait: Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah offered on Monday his sincere condolences to Japan over the demise of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe due to a criminal act.

During a visit to the embassy, Kuwait FM praised the deceased’s role in developing mutual relations between the two countries, remembering the past two visits by Abe that showed good outcomes.

Sheikh Ahmad expressed his condolences to Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, the Japanese government and people.