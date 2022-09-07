KuwaitOther News

Kuwait FM leads delegation to GCC Ministerial Meeting

5 hours ago
RIYADH:Arab leaders at the GCC Foreign Ministers Council. - KUNA

RIYADH: Foreign Minister Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, led the Kuwaiti delegation to the 153rd session of the GCC Foreign Ministers Council, held at the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the latest developments on regionally and internationally, with a special emphasis being placed on ways to strengthen the GCC presence in various fields. – KUNA

5 hours ago
