Kuwait FM meets Arab League peers

CAIRO: Dr. Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister of Kuwait met with other foreign ministers at the Arab League to discuss bilateral ties as well as the latest regional and international developments. The talks which were held on the sidelines of the 158th Arab League ministerial meeting, took place at the League’s headquarters in Cairo.

Similar talks were also held, separately, between the Kuwaiti diplomat and Tunisian Foreign Minister, Othman Jerandi; Lebanon’s Abdullah Abu Habib; Dr. Najla El Mangoush from Libya, Somalia’s Abshar Omar, as well as his counterparts from Jordan and Bahrain- Ayman Al-Safady and Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, respectively. – KUNA