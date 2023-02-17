Kuwait FM meets European top diplomats in Munich

Munich: Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Friday on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC-2023).

During the meeting, Sheikh Salem explained the stance of Kuwait on the issue of Schengen visa waiver for Kuwaiti nationals.

Borrell, also Vice-President of the European Commission, showed understanding of Kuwait’s stance and interest in the visa waiver dossier, expressing desire to further cement the EU relations with Kuwait.

The talks also dealt with several regional security challenges, including the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and Iran’s nuclear file.

On separate occasions, the Kuwaiti foreign minister met his Slovenian and Swiss counterparts, Tanja Fajon and Ignazio Cassis, respectively, to discuss Kuwait’s relationship and cooperation with both European countries.