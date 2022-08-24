Kuwait FM receives Quds Fund board

Kuwait: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and Board Chairman of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met on Wednesday with visiting Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al-Quds Fund and Endowment Prince Turki Al Faisal and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Quds Fund and Endowment Munib Al-Masry.

During the meeting, they discussed the current Palestinian developments, the existing situation in Jerusalem and ways of supporting Palestinian steadfastness in face of their humanitarian anguish.