Kuwait FM reiterates support to peaceful solution in Ukraine

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met with the ambassadors of European Union (EU) countries and different regional groups in Kuwait on Thursday, focusing on the Ukrainian crisis. During the meeting, the Kuwaiti foreign minister reaffirmed Kuwait’s stance on the Ukrainian crisis, calling for compliance with the principles of international law and the UN Charter and underlining the principles of states’ sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity according to their internationally recognized borders.

He also stressed the significance of backing international efforts for a ceasefire, de-escalation and a peaceful solution to the crisis in line with the principle of resolution of disputes and disagreements by peaceful means through dialogue in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

The Foreign Minister and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed via phone Thursday the latest developments connected with the crisis in the Ukraine. During the conversation, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser reiterated the State of Kuwait’s stance on the crisis, which called for respecting the sovereignty, independence, and unity of lands for all countries in accordance to international law and the UN Charter.

He stressed the importance of international efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire and de-escalation to provide grounds for a peaceful solution. On his part, Minister Kuleba lauded Kuwait’s stance with the Ukrainian people especially within the humanitarian level, commending the Gulf country for supporting international efforts to lessen the humanitarian impact of this conflict.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met with Russian Ambassador to Kuwait Nikolay Makaro on the Ukrainian crisis on Thursday.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met Thursday with Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, the two sides shed light on the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries. The two sides also agreed to establish a joint committee between the Kuwaiti government and the government of Kazakhstan at the level of the two foreign ministers, which will be a comprehensive umbrella for all sectors of cooperation. Moreover, the two sides expressed their happiness with the start of direct flights between Kuwait and Kazakhstan, which will contribute significantly to advancing trade, investment and tourism between the two countries. – KUNA