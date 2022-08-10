Kuwait FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss bilateral ties

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met on Wednesday with US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison on the occasion of her visit to the country. During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and ways to strengthen cooperation to reinforce international food security and health sector. Latest regional and international developments have been discussed. – KUNA
