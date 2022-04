KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah held a ‘sohour’ banquet late Monday, in honor of the retired ambassadors and officials of the ministry. The minister conveyed greetings and appreciation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to those diplomats and officials for their sincere efforts and contribution to represent and serve Kuwait and citizens. – KUNA